Editorial: Last Saturday was full of small-town delights

People say that when they drive through Belleville, they see a cute small town that is very appealing. Last Saturday was a day to remember.

Besides the Belleville Yacht Club having 80 volunteers or so out picking up trash to clean up around the lake in the city of Belleville and Van Buren Township, there were plenty of events.

The annual plant swap was under way at the library under the sponsorship of the Belleville Area Garden Club. The library itself was having the first day of its three-day used book sale.

The Belleville Fire Department and its auxiliary had Sparky, its mascot, out along Main Street waving people into the department’s open house to show off all the work it had done on the inside of the building. A wall had been moved to make room for the new fire engine that is coming. The auxiliary had treats for the public and children could put out a fire with water from a fire hose, all out in the middle of Second Street, which was blocked off.

The big BHS bands’ vendor show over at Belleville High School had many vendors and lots of things for children to do. And, the Episcopal Church’s rummage sale offered many of bargains.

There were many people at all of the events. How could that happen in such a small town? On Sunday, the Community Chorus event was well-attended, as well as Cheryl Wagner’s long-awaited Art & Garden Show. What a special town.