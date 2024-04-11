Editorial: Are schools going the right way with teaching space?

At the April 8 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, the school board was presented with the most recent plan for using the school facilities for social services.

This time it’s with a project budget of $400,000 to change part of the media center into a medical clinic for students and staff.

Officials said it had state funds involved, so it wouldn’t cost so much, and it was in league with University of Michigan Medical. But to use the media center for this seems wrong.

Our Michigan Senator Camilleri has a law he is trying to pass in Lansing that would require a media center and certified librarian in each school in the state. His bill is based on what he’s seen at the Van Buren schools, where the media center is closed. We’re using up the media center space for a medical center? Whatever happened to a school nurse in every school?

This clinic plan is in addition to the project to change a science lab into a beauty salon so students will have a job right out of high school and won’t have to be trained in a school that will cost them money. The project was approved by the school board on Monday, April 8, and it will be implemented soon. We think the science lab should be filled with science students filling their minds, not students doing hair and nails.