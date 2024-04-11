Letter to community: ‘We need help to get to world competition in Texas’

To the community:

This letter serves as a thank you, an explanation of FIRST Robotics, and a plea for aid.

On the weekend of March 8, Belleville High School hosted our fifth Robotics event at Belleville High School. The overwhelming support received to aid this program amidst all the chaos has been truly heartening. This year, our list of sponsors exceeded all expectations, and we extend our sincere gratitude to them for their support of the team and the event.

A list of sponsors is shown and these businesses and people should be lauded: Kabob Gardens, Belleville Rotary, Detlor Insurance, Hungry Howies, Garden Fantasy, Gloria Jean’s, Michigan Kenworth, Edward Jones, First Line Express Inc., GM, Atchinson Ford, Ford, Autokiniton, Serta Restokraft Mattress, Interstate Batteries, DTE, Hennessey Engineers, Reflections on the Lake, Intents Events by Margo, Snider Electric, Van Buren Steel, Waste Management.

The immense support for this program uplifts those who dedicate their time and effort to its success. The contributions of over 100+ direct volunteers are deeply appreciated. As a unified entity, we within the robotics program express our gratitude to the city, township, school district, and all businesses and personal sponsors involved. Together, we instill in our children a sense of community and civic responsibility. Our small town consistently demonstrates these values year after year, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.

This year, our local Belleville High School team achieved remarkable success in the qualifying matches of competition, securing victories at both our home event and the competition in Ann Arbor at Skyline High School. Not only did we qualify for the state competition, but we also clinched victory at our state district event and secured second place in the State championship. As a result, we have earned the opportunity to compete in the world event in Houston, Texas. This opportunity for the world event has come as a bit of a surprise and necessitates the need for more funding than originally planned.

The Robotics Program encompasses two distinct groups.

Extra-Curricular Activities:

Single team at the high school level;

two teams at the middle school level;

nine teams at the elementary level;

hosting events for elementary, middle school, and high school;

establishment of a shirt printing business to aid in funding the program, where students take an active role. (The booster organization and mentors continue toward the goal of a student-managed and run business.)

Integrated Curriculum within the school district:

Elementary curriculum (Lego) focusing on rudimentary programming (future);

Owen Intermediate School (Lego) providing advanced programming skills (future).

McBride Middle School emphasizing programming and hard skills (e.g., soldering, building, etc.) (current);

offering a programming certificate of a robot arm upon high school graduation, to facilitate immediate employment opportunities. (current).

These two groups seamlessly integrate extra-curricular activities with the district curriculum. We are preparing our elementary students with essential programming skills and logical thinking, ensuring they are better equipped for higher education and the challenges of the real world. This integration of curriculum and extra-curricular activities is vital for our students’ preparedness in real-world scenarios. For many young people interested in moving to our town, the quality of our school district is a significant factor in deciding to live in our township or city, especially for those with children or considering starting a family.

The upcoming FIRST World event in Texas necessitates airline tickets, food, and hotel accommodations for the 10-15 students attending. Once again, we turn to our community for support in this endeavor. A GoFundMe page has been set up on Facebook under the 48111 page. Any contribution, whether it be $5 or $25, would be greatly appreciated. Alternatively, you can drop off a check or cash at the district administration building behind the high school (Checks can be made out to: TRBO – Tiger Robotics Booster Organization).

Thank you, once again, for your continued support and assistance in making this program truly exceptional.

– Tiger Robotics Booster Organization