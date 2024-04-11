School Board OKs Robotics Club trip to Houston for world finals

The agenda before the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education on April 8 was changed at the last minute to include the field trip of the Belleville High School Robotics Club to Houston, Texas for the world finals of FIRST Robotics.

This was unanimously approved by the board.

The BHS Robotics Club participated in the state finals and finished as runner-up, which meant they could compete in the worldwide contest April 16-21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

At the time the field trip request was filled out, it was estimated there would be about 16 students taking part from grades 9-12 and cost about $2,000 per student.

Aaron Lang said the club never expected to be going to the world competition and that they qualified was a big surprise and set a lot of emergency planning in motion.

He said the team was 50 down in points at the state meet in Saginaw and then, “We caught fire.” He said BHS won the highly prestigious blue banner and, “We were the rookie team,” never having been to the state contest before.

“We got home late Saturday night and got on the phone Sunday,” Lang said, noting teachers and mentors were to meet with the parents at 9 p.m. Monday, after the school board meeting.

Lang said according to preliminary plans one group will fly to Houston on Tuesday night to get the pits off the trucks for the competition. On Wednesday morning, the rest of the team will fly to Houston.

He said a gentleman is driving a 12-passenger transport van with all of the luggage to save the students money. He also will pick the students up at the airport.

Lang said there is at least one GoFundMe account on the internet and some benefactors in the community to try to bring the costs down for the students.

Parent Angie Mears gave a detailed account of how the team got to the world championships.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said he likes the words Lang used in a statement on the club: “We don’t use kids to build robots. We use robots to build kids.”

Lang said 31 countries are involved in the world robotics competition and the BHS students will be working with some kids who don’t speak English.

Michigan reportedly has the most robotics groups in the country, with 514 teams.

In other business at the 90-minute meeting on April 8, the board:

• Honored student athletes and coaches in winter sports and K-12 students with recognition in music;

• Approved the proposed Cosmetology Program at BHS to begin the 2024-25 school year as presented at the last school board meeting. Courses will include Cosmetology, Esthetics, Natural Hair, and Manicuring and a former science lab will be transformed into a salon and classroom;

• Was given information by James Williamson and Justin Frazier on a new medical/behavioral clinic at BHS in partnership with University of Michigan Medicine. There are state grants involved. The RAHS Clinic would start during the next school year. It would transform an existing 1,200-square-foot storage room and the 280-square-foot Media Center office to provide health services to BHS and the surrounding community. Projected project cost is $400,000. Integrated Design Solutions will work on the construction plan.

• Approved the retirements of instructional staff members: Alison Brooks of BHS after 25 years of service; Derek Phillips of BHS after 30 years; Aleisa Pitt of Tyler after 47 years; and Lisa Preuss of Savage after 30 years;

• Approved the resignations of the following instructional staff members: Jessica Ryan of Savage as of March 24 after three years of service; Robert Flisher of Owen as of March 18 after 25 years; Robert Buckley of Owen as of March 21 after 3.5 years; Raquel Searle of BHS as of June 6 after 1.5 years; Carrie Karbon of Early Childhood Center as of June 21 after 2 years; and Faith Miller of McBride as of April 5 after less than one year;

• Approved the retirement of Joseph Weick in maintenance after 25 years as of April 1; the resignations of Cassandra Taylor, custodian, as of March 15 and Bryan Wallace, paraprofessional, as of March 19, both with less than one year of service; and the terminations of custodians Carrie Mayer as of March 11 and Romeo Whigham as of March 12, both after less than one year of service;

• Approved hiring Antione Jordan as a College Readiness Coach at BHS as of April 1; and Jose Aguilar as a custodian at Buildings & Grounds as of April 2;

• Was informed about a Male Mentoring program at BHS that meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday to help a student be a man in the real world. Young men are afraid to talk about how they feel. This will help to put off fights and arguments that lead to expulsion. They are looking at starting up a program for young women, as well;

• Heard Curriculum Director Jeff Moore recognize Katharine Courter, music director at Owen, for “planting the seeds” of music for the students who come in with very little skills when they start with her and, “We see the result when she is done.” He said she instills the passion for bands that grows in the district;

• Heard Moore say he asked the Wayne Westland principal about the problems the district was having and whether it would impact the BHS students in the William B. Ford school. He said she said the problems would not impact that program and Moore said he would keep an eye on it. Grandparent Reg Ion had asked about the Westland program at a previous board meeting;

• Heard Moore say the Michigan Association of School Administrators came to video two strong math teachers in the district so their teaching could be model lessons for teachers across the state. He said the teachers are Mrs. Runyan at Owen and Miss Mastie at Edgemont;

• Heard Frazier say Growthworks is coming inside the district to provide support services, which is something Growthworks hasn’t done before; and

• Heard board president Pearce say her daughter was among the 35 students who went on a trip to Greece, Italy and Germany over spring break. She thanked the teachers and BHS for making the trip possible.