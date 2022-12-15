Dr. John Hermann dies in Dec. 4 crash in Van Buren Township

Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in the tri-community, was killed Sunday, Dec. 4, in a crash in Van Buren Township.

According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near West Huron River Drive when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on at around 1:40 p.m. It isn’t clear why he crossed the line in the area of Bog Road, police said.

Hermann, 53, of Inkster, died and a 35-year-old Sumpter Township man suffered minor injuries. A 47-year-old Ypsilanti man was also involved in the crash and was not hurt.

Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at (734) 699-8930.

Hermann ran Mobile Vet Clinic for dogs and cats around Southeast Michigan. He was known for low-cost wellness vaccine clinics he provided for pets.