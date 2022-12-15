Bayloff delivers 15 turkeys to the Emergency Food Closet

On Friday, Nov. 18, employees from Bayloff Stamped Products at 5910 Belleville Rd., delivered 15 turkeys to the Emergency Food Closet housed at Belleville First United Methodist Church at 417 Charles St.

The turkeys were distributed to 15 families on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Emergency Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.