VBT signs with Growth Works for Youth Diversion program

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to sign a memo of understanding with Growth Works to administer a Youth Diversion program for first-time offenders.

Van Buren Township Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte told the board at its Dec. 6 meeting that this is an opportunity for the township’s youth.

Laura Reiners of Growth Works said they can help youth as early as age 11 and through age 17, giving kids the opportunity to stay out of the legal system.

She said this is at no cost and they will be working with the police department and school resource officer to get kids back on the right path. Reiners said she hopes it is a model for other communities, especially those within the Conference of Western Wayne.

“This is the perfect program for youth,” she said, noting it hopefully will be operating out of the 34th District Court in Romulus. She said there will be thorough assessments of the youth and something like being truant from school can be a call for help.

“We used to send our kids downtown [to circuit court] and it took six months for a court date and then they get a piece of paper and a fine,” said Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

Reiners said it takes eight to ten months downtown and by then the youth doesn’t connect the punishment with the offense. “We can get someone in the same day here.”

“We have to thank the judges. Without them this program wouldn’t exist,” Supervisor McNamara said. He said the Growth Works program has 80-90% rate of success.

The memorandum of understanding said the goal of the Youth Diversion Program is “to improve patterns of behavior in minor offenders through alternatives to the criminal justice system, while meeting community standards and expectations of victims and/or complaining parties.”

The services provided by the program are funded through an agreement between it and the Conference of Western Wayne, but funding is only available to cover the cost of services for residents of Wayne County.

Van Buren Police will make referrals to Growth Works for lesser-category first offenses including: status offenses (like possessing marijuana and alcohol), assault, disorderly conduct, communicating threats, and trespassing.

Those excluded from participating include: if the case under review is a felony-level offense, the victim seeks restitution, the victim wants the offender criminally prosecuted, parent or guardian refuses participation in the program, youth is on formal probation through Third Judicial Circuit Court, and youth is over 17 years, 6 months of age.

The board also approved a three-year memo of understanding with the Van Buren Public Schools for one full-time School Resource Officer through Dec. 31, 2025. The schools will reimburse the township for 75% of wages under the police collective bargaining agreement.

The three-year total cost is $381,879.23, with the schools paying $220,731.26 and the township paying the remaining wages and fringes of $138,977.50.

McNamara said the SRO will be Officer Ryan Bidwell, who served as SRO in the past when Van Buren Township furnished an officer for the school district. Bidwell will work with Belleville Sgt. Kris Faull a longtime SRO at the high school.

Deputy Chief Monte said the SRO will be utilized as a funnel for Growth Works throughout the public school system to try to identify those who are troubled when the kids are young and impressionable.

In other business at the Dec. 6 meeting, the board:

• Presented a proclamation to honor 10 years of dedicated public service by Trustee Reggie Miller, who has just been elected as a state representative. Supervisor McNamara said they searched the records and found Miller is the only person from Van Buren Township ever to hold state elective office;

• Approved budget amendments and personal service agreements for Tammy Dohring as the new Community Services Deputy Director at a salary of $75,190, as approved during the 2023 budget hearings, and Anne Duncan as Senior Programmer, a new position with a salary of $55,478;

• Approved restoration paint work for a 2008 fire truck, as recommended by Fire Chief Dave McInally. Quality Collision Services in Greenville will repair rust and paint work to the fleet’s oldest engine at a cost of $26,460. Chief McInally said this will aid in extending the service life of this vehicle until 2027 when it is due to be replaced and will aid in retaining its resale value. McInally said work will be done by the end of 2022 and the truck is already in Greenville;

• Approved the second reading and adoption of an ordinance to rezone a parcel at 42060 Ecorse Rd. from M-T, Industrial Transportation, to M-2, General Industrial, with conditions. This is the site of the new EV battery plant;

• Approved a resolution to authorize applying for a $350,000 DNR Michigan Spark Grant which will require a township match of $309,645 for the French Landing Park Accessible Dock and Kayak Launch Project, estimated at $659,645;

• Approved a resolution to authorize applying for a $400,000 DNR Michigan Spark Grant which will require a township match of $467,000 for the Van Buren Park Beach Accessibility Improvement Project, estimated at $867,000. When asked about the University of Michigan lease on the building near that site, Community Services Director Elizabeth Renaud said the lease expires at the end of next year and the township has been meeting with U of M. McNamara said that area needs shoring up and they will ask U of M to provide the match. “It will work,” he said;

• Approved the personal service agreement for Public Safety Administrator Casey Smidtke at a salary of $65,000, as approved during the 2023 budget hearings;

• Approved the Post Employment Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan, with catch-up deposits in the amount of $1,430. The update effects 11 accounts for the effective contribution dates of 2021 at 3.3% and 2022 at 3.7%, the annual designated percentages determined by 2018 Public Act 477. Going forward all contributions will increase by the annual designated percentage determined by the Public Act;

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Greenbriar Homeowners Association regarding the road improvement project under a special assessment district;

• Approved the appointment of Priya Nayak to the Local Development Finance Authority with a term to expire Aug. 12, 2026. Nayak is the new finance director in the Van Buren Public Schools, taking over the unexpired term of Sara Cortese, the previous finance director who resigned from the school district and now works in the Dearborn schools. Nayak is the appointed representative to the LDFA from Van Buren Public Schools;

• Approved the supervisor’s appointment of Jill Yob to the Environmental Commission with a term to expire Oct. 1, 2023;

• Heard Supervisor McNamara announce that a survey is being taken to find out what the residents think about the curbside pickup of trash, recycling, and yard waste, which expires as a free service from WM (Waste Management) in July of 2023. The township will be bidding out pickup and wants residents’ opinions, he said. Surveys are available on the township website at vanburen-mi.org and hard copies available at township hall;

• Heard McNamara answer a question from the audience on how the board was going to replace Trustee Miller after she moves on to Lansing. McNamara said the board has 45 days before she leaves and 30 days after she leaves to replace her on the board for the final two years of her term. He said applications for the position can be filed in the supervisor’s office. McNamara said he wants the person to be someone who has worked as a volunteer or served the township in the past and others wouldn’t be considered. “There have been several qualified people who have applied,” McNamara said. “The board will make the decision and the person will serve until 2024,” he said; and

• Heard a statement via internet from a representative from the Fair Housing Center of Metropolitan Detroit, who called to inform residents of fair housing services and education the center will provide by calling (313) 579-3247 or by visiting fairhousingdetroit.org .