Pet Loss Support Group continues on Mondays

The Pet Loss Support Group continues at the Brown Family Center for the next three Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. After this, the group will continue ongoing to meet on the first and third Mondays at the same time.
Call Jacqueline Dalzell at (734) 697-4500 to inquire or come join in. Sharing your story and experience helps the grief process, Dalzell said.
