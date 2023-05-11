Dingell, Thanedar, Tlaib host hazardous waste forum at WCCC

Several hundred people attended the May 4 public forum on the transportation and storage of hazardous waste in local communities at the Wayne County Community College campus in Van Buren Township.

A formal procedure was set up for those wishing to speak, involving colored wristbands, signups, waiting in a long line, and 90 seconds at the microphone. Adam Saslow was facilitator.

Cameras from the three Detroit television stations and from Van Buren Township recorded the whole session, which lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Thirty people were signed up to speak and one decided not to speak because her questions had been answered.

U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell, MI-06, Shri Thanedar, MI-13, and Rasida Tlaib, MI-12, hosted the forum along with Wayne County Executive Warren Evans to provide information and answer questions.

The panelists at the forum included U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Debra Shore, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Director Aaron Keatley, Norfolk Southern Regional Vice President for Government Relations Herbert Smith, Republic Vice President for Public and Government Affairs Russ Knocke, and Republic local director Scott Binder.

The forum comes in the wake of public concern surrounding the transport of hazardous waste from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment to sites in Michigan and the February derailment in Van Buren Township.

Among those asking questions during the two-hour question session included officials from the cities of Westland, Wayne, and Romulus, residents from Detroit, a former Flint resident, a man from “Ban Fracking,” and a Willis mother whose two sons and grandbabies live close to the Van Buren Township toxic landfill.

The questions were limited to 90 seconds, but members of the panel responded at length.

Norm DeBuck, chairman of the Van Buren Township Environmental Commission, said he had confidence in the Wayne Disposal toxic landfill on the I-94 N. Service Drive and said it is checked regularly and is operated in a top-notch manner. He said the majority of his concern was for the deep well in Romulus and the contents getting into the water table.

Van Buren Township resident Barbara Rogalle Miller said Republic Waste said they wanted to become a part of the community and she’s looking for financial support for a rowing team for the community. She also asked the panelists to give their phone numbers to the Independent to share with residents, saying the way they gave the numbers earlier was too fast to write down.

A man who said he worked at a job one-quarter mile away from the recent Van Buren Township derailment asked what caused that derailment. Smith, from Norfolk Southern, replied there is an active National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation now and a preliminary, seven-page report on its website. He said the cause is yet to be determined.

EPA Administrator Shore said Republic will be offering tours of its facility in Van Buren Township to members of the public.

Those with questions or concerns were given the following phone numbers by panel participants.

• EPA Region 5 Administrator, Debra Shore, (312) 886-3000, [email protected]

• EGLE Director, Aaron Keatley, (517) 284-6700, [email protected]

• Norfolk Southern Regional Vice President, Government Relations, Herbert Smith, (330) 936-2189

• Republic Vice President, Public & Government Affairs, Russ Knocke, (480) 469-7694, [email protected]

• Republic Area President-Central, who oversees Wayne County operations, Scott Binder, office (734) 521-8190, cell (734) 576-0128, emergency response, 800-899-4672, [email protected] .

Also among those present at the forum were VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Trustee Kevin Martin, 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin, VBT Municipal Services Director Ron Akers, VBT Environmental Commissioner Jill Yob, Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous, State Rep. Reggie Miller, State Senator Darrin Camilleri, and VBT Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte.

At the end of the session, Congresswoman Dingell said, “John Dingell led the fight against the injection well. It got built. Now we have to make sure it’s safe… You can’t take your eyes off what’s going on.” She said Michigan has more water than anywhere else and there’s a danger to the water.

“Toxic waste isn’t Republican or Democratic,” she said. She thanked first responders who handle the accidents and said, “We are not going away. We are tenacious.”