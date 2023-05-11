Belleville Community Chorus seeking new Choral Director

The Belleville Community Chorus is searching for a Choral Director.

The candidate should be a competent, expressive singer who can read choral octavo music. Experience singing in a chorus/choir and directing a choral ensemble/choir would be preferable.

The person selected would need to work closely with accompanists. Typically chorus rehearsals are on Monday evenings 7-9 p.m., September through mid-December and again from January through early May, with public concerts at the end of each rehearsal session.

For more information, or to arrange an interview/audition, contact Claudia Roullier at (734) 697-8235 or [email protected] . Provide a brief resume and references, as well as salary requirements. Check out the Belleville Community Chorus at its web site http://www.bellevillechorus.com/ .