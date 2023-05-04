Editorial: Belleville is being filled with artworks

The Detroit Institute of Arts was due to install reproductions of fine art in downtown Belleville on Tuesday.

The art is going up in the Downtown Development Authority district, including a free-standing artwork on vacant property at Third and Main Streets.

The other artworks will be affixed to buildings at City Hall, Brown Funeral Home, the Professional Building (where the Independent is located), the Hardware Store, Butcher Shop, and District Library.

The DIA has offered assistance for possible tours, including docents who would come out and discuss the art. The DDA is considering a DIA bus tour to be set up to view all the artworks, including the ten new leased outdoor artworks that will be put up this month in Belleville and Van Buren Township.

Some would like to see such a bus trip stopping at the library for an ice cream social.

The city has some permanent art, such as all the brightly colored fish, with one just over the bridge in Van Buren Township. There are several permanent statutes in Horizon Park and the annual display of wooden fish is in the making and will be put up in time for the Lakeside Music concerts.

There are indoor art shows going on at the district library and the art shows are planned well into 2025 there.

The Beautiful Belleville on the Lake slogan is becoming a reality right before our eyes as summer outdoor activities start bringing visitors out to enjoy it all.