Denton Faith United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

The congregation at Denton Faith United Methodist announces its new pastor, the Rev. Dr. Willie F. Smith, began his appointment on July 2.

Pastor Willie is a native of Detroit, educated in the Detroit Public School System. He is a veteran, a retired letter carrier and supervisor from the U. S. Postal Service

He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Wayne State University. His Urban Ministry Program Degree was earned at Ecumenical Seminary in Detroit. He studied and received his Master’s in Divinity from Methodist Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Ministry from Ecumenical Theological Seminary

Rev. Willie has served as an interim pastor at Peoples United Methodist Church. He was appointed as pastor of St. James United Methodist Church in Westland. Then, he was appointed as pastor at the Conant Avenue United Methodist Church.

Rev. Willie and his wife of 41 years, Dianne, have two married daughters, Annamarie married to Jamon Jordan, and Krystal married to Cedric Bridges. They have four granddaughters and two grandsons.

Rev. Willie said his desire in life is to let people know the joy he feels and that they too can feel in serving our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Church members invite the public to come and meet Pastor Willie and his wife, who likes to be called “Lady Di.”

Denton Faith United Methodist Church, 6020 Denton Rd., Van Buren Township, is at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Denton Road. Sunday Service begins at 9:30 a.m.