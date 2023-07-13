Church sets Mystery in the Middle East Vacation Bible School

Calling detectives of all ages! Join the Belleville Seventh-day Adventist Church as it investigates a mystery man in the Middle East.

The Vacation Bible School is set from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 17-22

at 89 S Edgemont St., Belleville.

There will be free fun for all ages, including games, crafts, snacks, Bible stories, and an investigation station. Add to the fun by dressing up each day.

Dress-Up Days:

• Monday – Bible Character

• Tuesday – News Reporter

• Wednesday – Middle Eastern Animal

• Thursday – VBS T-shirt

• Friday -Archeologist

The teens will also be helping those in the community with things such as building beds for children.

Register at www.myvbs.org/middleeast.

“You can still come if you don’t pre-register, but registration helps us prepare,” said Pastor Victor Vaughn.