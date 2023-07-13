Paid positions available for 18 students in third EMT Academy

ANN ARBOR, MI – Emergent Health Partners announces 18 positions are now open in our third EMT Academy, scheduled to begin in Ann Arbor on Sept. 18, and conclude on Dec. 8.

These are paid positions, much like an apprenticeship, where recruits are compensated for 40-hour work weeks while they complete the Michigan-approved Emergency Medical Technician curriculum and licensing process.

Emergency Medical Technician training develops patient assessment and basic life support skills including CPR, AED, airway management, wound care, stabilization of fractures, rescue and extrication, and environmental emergencies.

It also prepares the graduate to navigate medical-legal issues and prepare accurate patient care records.

Upon completion, EMT Academy graduates are assigned to work full time in Huron Valley Ambulance, Monroe Community Ambulance, Jackson Community Ambulance and Lenawee Community Ambulance service areas, when they will receive a full benefit package including health care, dental insurance, holiday pay and paid time off.

The previous EMT Academy concludes on Aug. 14, and all recruits completing the 12-week program are preparing for their assignments across the service region. Even more EMT Academies are currently being planned.

The EMT Academy application deadline is July 21. For additional information, go to hvaedu.org .