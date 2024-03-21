Court News: YouTube law advice not enough

Alexander Greene

Alexander Greene, 24, of Van Buren Township had his March 13 pretrial on a charge of domestic violence on March 1 in Van Buren Township. His final pretrial was set for March 27 and the complaining victim must appear. Bond is $10,000 personal.

He told Judge Oakley he watched 20 YouTubes for legal advice and he didn’t need a lawyer. Judge Oakley was amused and said he could run that in a loop for other defendants. Judge Oakley suggested Greene talk to court attorney Dan Bitar and he did and Bitar will represent him.

Lucile Maxine-Pickett Evans

Lucile Maxine-Pickett Evans of Van Buren Township was at court on March 13 for her pretrial on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 7 in Van Buren Township. A pretrial was set for April 17. Personal bond is $5,000.

John Edward Svoboda

John Edward Svoboda, 52, of Belleville, was video-arraigned by Judge Oakley on Feb. 28 while in custody on charges of home invasion-first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, and assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer on Feb. 25 in the city of Belleville.

A probable cause conference was set for March 6 and then for March 20. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and then changed to $10,000/10%. If released he is to wear a tether, have no contact with the victim or the protected address.