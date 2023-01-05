Court Watching: Former VBT resident arrested for stealing two cars on Christmas Day

Deandre Antuan McDay, 32, of Detroit and formerly of Van Buren Township, was arraigned by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman on Dec. 28 for allegedly stealing two cars on Christmas Day in Van Buren Township.

There are two cases and each one carries bond of $20,000/10%. He was arraigned via video from the Van Buren Township Police Department lockup and now is in the Wayne County Jail. He is not to be released without a GPS tether and must have no contact with the victims.

His probable cause conferences on both cases are set for Jan. 11. There also are charges of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and receiving and concealing stolen property worth more than $200.

McDay’s previous address was 49251 S. I-94 Service Dr. in Van Buren Township, The Waverly on the Lake.