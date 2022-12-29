Editorial: What will 2023 bring to the tri-community?

If all goes well in Sumpter Township, it will get big federal grants through the Wayne County Commission – enough to completely redo Banotai Park/Sherwood Pond and the fairgrounds/community center. Also, grants for a township hall would be nice, as well. Officials are working hard to move forward in these areas and get lots of grant money to help.

In the city of Belleville, the north end of town is completely redoing itself with Scott Jones’ shopping center and various other properties around town that he owns. The city manager wants to develop the south side of town, as well, and he is working on Victory Park/Victory Station and recently got a federal grant to help.

The party store connected to the police station has been demolished and a new brick facing put into place to cover up the scars of the old store. The city owns the whole corner now and it’s considered the best sited property in town for a business. Hopes are to sell it to someone to develop something grand and to figure out where the new city hall/police station should be.

In Van Buren Township, the new community center/senior center is being constructed and plans being developed to have a special Denton Road bridge built. There’s money set aside for something on the old DNR property and that will move forward soon. VBT is good at getting grants, so many things are under way, including a new Haggerty Road between Ecorse and Van Born. Happy New Year.