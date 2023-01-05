Court Watching: Counterfeit charge in VBT dropped for one co-defendant

Shannon Marie Gilbert of Westland and Brandon Henry Davis-Devine, 38, of Detroit, co-defendants, were arraigned by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman on Dec. 15. Probable cause conferences for the two were set for Dec. 28. Bond for each was $15,000/10%.

Gilbert was charged with uttering and publishing – possession of counterfeit bank bill — on Dec. 12 in Van Buren Township.

Davis-Devine is charged with uttering and publishing (possession of counterfeit notes with intent), uttering and publishing (possession of counterfeit state, bank, municipal bill), and one count of possession of counterfeiting tools.

On Dec. 28, Shannon Gilbert, who was in the Wayne County Jail, got a plea deal through her defense attorney Duane Johnson and Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Rima Yahfoufi, which was accepted by Judge Lisa Martin. Gilbert pled guilty to a new misdemeanor charge of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, which will bring a sentence of probation, and the felony charge was dropped. She will be scheduled for a future sentencing date and released from jail on a $15,000 personal bond. She is not to return to 45707 S. I-94 Service Dr. (Super 8 by Wyndham).

Defense attorney Johnson said Gilbert has a six-year-old son and she missed Christmas with him because she was in jail. The child’s birthday is coming up in January, Gilbert said.

Her co-defendant Brandon Davis-Devine was also present via zoom from the Wayne County Jail on Dec. 28. His defense attorney Somers Brush said she needed digital discovery and so the probable cause conference was adjourned for one week until Jan. 4. After she gets the discovery, she will be asking for a preliminary exam, Brush told Judge Martin.

Davis-Devine also has been ordered not to return to the Super 8 on the South I-94 Service Drive if he is released.

Geroy Robert-Jermaine Diggs

Geroy Robert-Jermaine Diggs, 31, of Ypsilanti was arraigned on a bench warrant on April 25 while in custody on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon on April 8 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Martin set his bond at $5,000 personal and scheduled his probable cause conference for May 4. On May 4, Judge Oakley adjourned the probable cause conference until May 18 because digital discovery was needed. On May 18, the probable cause conference was adjourned until June 1 for more discovery.

On June 1, the preliminary exam was set for June 15. Surveillance video was still coming from Prosecutor Bryn Bailey. On June 15 attorney Lauren Anderson still didn’t have the video, so she sent an order for discovery to Judge Martin to sign. She said if they still don’t comply, she will make a motion to dismiss.

Judge Martin adjourned the case one more time to June 22. She noted that morning’s session was the fourth probable cause conference set in the case.

Prosecutor Jane Gillis said the surveillance video is from a company and they have been unable to get it and it’s potential “Brady Evidence.” Anderson said on the video she has seen Diggs was severely beaten up.

On June 22, Diggs was scheduled for a live preliminary exam on July 6. On July 6 the charges were dismissed on a motion from the defense because there was no witness present.

Terrance Artese Brown, Jr.

Terrance Artese Brown, Jr., 29, of Ypsilanti is co-defendant of Geroy Diggs in the April 8 incident in Van Buren Township. He also is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to commit great bodily harmless than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon. On May 4, Judge Oakley also adjourned his probable cause conference until May 18 because his attorney Brian Brown just received discovery and needed time to review it. On May 18 his probable cause conference was adjourned until June 1 to keep it in line with his codefendant.

On June 1, his preliminary exam was set for June 15 with his co-defendant. His attorney Brian Brown said he, too, would like to have the surveillance tape. Defendant Brown’s case was also adjourned until June 22.

On June 22, Brown’s live preliminary exam was also set for July 6. On July 6 the charges were dismissed on a motion by the defense because there was no witness present.

Franklin Jacob Goode

Franklin Jacob Goode, 21, of Clinton, MI, had a probable cause conference on April 27 on charges of fleeing a police officer and operating while intoxicated on April 17 in the City of Belleville. Bond had been set at $10,000/10%. The probable cause conference was adjourned to May 18 and then adjourned to June 8.

He also had a pretrial on a charge of escaping lawful custody on April 17 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $20,000/10%. That also was adjourned to June 8.

The June 8 date in both cases was then adjourned to July 6 and then adjourned until Aug. 10 on a request of the defense attorney. A live exam was then set for Oct. 12 on the Belleville charges. The escape from Van Buren Township was reduced to a misdemeanor and also set for that date. On Oct. 12 all the charges were set for a pre-sentence interview on Oct. 20. Sentencing was set for Dec. 6.

On Dec. 6, sentencing included fines, 12 months of probation, 48 hours of community service, substance-abuse treatment, shall not possess alcohol or mood-altering substances with monthly tests.

Alexander Marc Gorgon

Alexander Marc Gorgon of Wixom and formerly of Westland had his probable cause conference May 4 on a felony charge of uttering and publishing on Dec. 18, 2020 in Sumpter Township. His defense attorney Emily New said he wished to waive his exam and so Judge Oakley bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on May 18. A calendar conference was set for June 7 and then reset by the court to July 12 and then to Aug. 16. A final conference was set for Oct. 3.

On Oct. 3, his final conference was continued to Oct. 20 and then to Nov. 17 and then to Jan. 27, 2023.