0

News

Community Chorus sets Quartermania fund raiser at Eagles Oct. 27

The Belleville Community Chorus is bringing the Quartermania fund raiser to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township, on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $10 for two bidding paddles. Fun gaming and auctions start at 7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older.
There is a costume contest too, so dress up and enjoy a night with friends, win great prizes, and help your local chorus raise funds needed to continue to bring its performances to the tri-community.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

Leave a comment