Monster Mutt Walk Winners

Cutest:

1st Place – Titan Barnabus, West Highland Terrier – Tiffani Roland, Belleville

2nd Place – Bear, Newfoundland – Cathy Laskaska, Commerce Twp.

3rd Place – Cal, Cavachon – Amanda Perkins, Belleville

Scariest:

1st Place – Percy, Doberman – Nicole Hieber, Ypsilanti

2nd Place – Avalanche, Husky/GSO, Samoyed Mix – Allison Cinnamon-Robertson, Belleville

3rd Place – Sheldon, Lab Mix – Sharon Fewless, Westland

Best Mutt:

1st Place – Red, brown dog – FMAR, Belleville

2nd Place – Charlie, German shepherd

3rd Place – Ezio, Corgi – Brian Simmons, Belleville

Family

1st Place – Te amo, Pug/Chihuahua mix -Renee Osaer, Belleville

There were a total of 45 dogs. In addition to the above winners, participants came from Plymouth, Whittaker, Newport, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Wayne,