Public invited to Van Buren Eagles’ Blues concert on Nov. 4

The Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township, will host a Blues Concert featuring the Jeff Hoagland Blues Band on Friday, Nov. 4.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the Eagles or by calling (734) 461-2498 or (734) 699-2344.

The event is open to the public with a cash bar and limited menu available. For more information contact Ginger Bruder at the above numbers.