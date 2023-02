Ten BHS football players sign with colleges, universities

Belleville High School Athletic Director Joe Brodie announced the following commitments on Signing Day, including varsity football team members and the colleges and universities to which they have committed: Kejuan Houston, Wayne State University; Andre McDade, Central Georgia Technical College; Rafael Golden, Northwood University; Camden Weaver, Saginaw Valley State; Jeremiah Warren, University of Illinois; Mychal Yharbrough, Miami of Ohio; Kacy Gordon, Davenport; Felix Shorter, Bluffton University; Luke Budd, Adrian College; and Joshua Beasley, Ferris State