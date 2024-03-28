Belleville City Council to meet on Monday, April 1, after all

On Thursday, March 28, Belleville City Manager Jason Smith informed the Independent that he had mistakenly announced that the April 1 council meeting was changed to April 2 because city hall was closed for Easter Monday.

That was a mistake. The meeting is still being held on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. as previously scheduled.

He said the public hearing on the ordinance will still be held on Monday, April 1. He said he has proposed the council approve another public hearing on April 15 to give everyone a chance to offer input on the animal ordinance.

This means the legal notice published on page 17 in the Independent’s March 28 issue saying the meeting is April 2 is wrong. The meeting is April 1.