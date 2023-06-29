Belleville Rotary Club installs new officers

On June 20 board members of the Rotary Club of Belleville for the 2023-24 Rotary year were installed virtually by Rotary District 6400 Governor Traci Sincock.
President is Corinne Flynn, past-president is Mary Jo Suchy, president-elect is Rachel Kozlowski, treasurer is Brian Pearcy, secretary is Loren Sanders, and board members are Erin Prior and Debra Green.
