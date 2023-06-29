Belleville City Council interviews sixth city manager candidate

At a special meeting before the regular June 20 Belleville City Council session, the sixth candidate for city manager was interviewed.

And, when that interview was over, the council set interviews starting at 6 p.m., July 10 before the regular meeting with one or more as-yet-unnamed candidates who had just applied for the position.

Ryan Madis, currently the village manager of Ortonville, was interviewed June 20. He had experience in several different fields, including in 2019-20 when he worked in the New Hampshire Field Office to help get Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s message out to voters. He also worked on a Capstone Project through Western Michigan University on Cybersecurity in Local Government.

The council kept Madis “in the bucket” with Victor Marsh and Jason Smith, finalists who were interviewed with others on June 13.

The former city manager who was also police chief, David Robinson, resigned from his position as of May 31 to become city manager of the City of Monroe.

The council named projects manager Steve Jones as acting city manager and Sgt. Kris Faull as acting police chief. The city manager recommends the police chief to the council so the council is concentrating on finding a city manager first.

The council advertised an $84,000 to $94,000 annual salary for the city manager and noted it would accept applications until the position is filled.

The police chief position will pay from $72,500 to $80,000 and interviews for that position are on hold.