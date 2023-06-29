All five Belleville City Council seats are up for election in November

All five seats on the Belleville City Council are up for election on the Nov. 7 General Election.

Candidates must file with the city clerk by the deadline of 4 p.m. July 25.

Four-year terms are expiring in December for Mayor Kerreen Conley and Councilmembers Kelly Bates and Kenneth Voigt.

Also, Councilmen Jeremiah Beebe and Tom Fielder were appointed in 2023 to terms that expire in December 2025, but they must both run in the November election to finish the terms.