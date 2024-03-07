Belleville DDA spends two hours planning for the future of its district

The Belleville Downtown Development Authority gathered on Saturday for a two-hour strategic planning session with Samantha Harkins of Hundred Place Consulting of Lansing leading the discussion, assisted by planning consultant Jill Bahm of Giffels Webster in Ann Arbor.

Harkins presented a written report about her last session with them in 2022. The group talked about plans for the DDA district and Harkins said she would send them a written report on this session by Monday.

Bahm discussed planning suggestions with the DDA and suggested having a high school student on the board. It was noted that students are required to have community service.

“Nobody understands how government works,” Bahm said, adding the student could bring back that information to her class.

Assistant City Manager Steve Jones pointed out that DDA chairwoman Alicia McGovern said, “This isn’t a one and done for the year.” He said Harkins will be back in the summer to see where the DDA is with its projects and to renew its enthusiasm.

They also plan to work with Bahm on present DDA projects.