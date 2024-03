In the Feb. 27 election, voters in the Van Buren Public Schools district in Wayne and Washtenaw counties, approved renewal of the non-homestead millage question.

• In Wayne County, it was 4,983 yes votes (61.25%) and 3,152 no votes (38.75%); and

• In Washtenaw County, it was 560 yes votes (71.07%) and 228 no votes (28.93%).