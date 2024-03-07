Hidden Treasures Gift Shop vendors to cut prices prior to move

In anticipation of the closing of the Hidden Treasures Gift Shop at Haggerty School before moving back to the facilities at the new Van Buren Township Community Center, vendors are marking down their items.

Instead of taking their hand-made items home to wait for the new community center location to open and then bring them back, they will make them available to the public now at reduced prices, said Renee Hughes, one of the managers of the gift shop and a retired school teacher.

She expects the shop to be closed for about two months as Haggerty School is emptied out and cleaned up and the new community center readied. She said the shelving at the gift shop is from the township and the shelves are expected to be moved back to township hall and painted before being put in the new shop.

Hughes said the new community center possibly may open in April and there is sure to be a grand opening and other celebrations to mark the event.

The Gift Shop, which has been temporarily at Haggerty School, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Haggerty School is located at 13770 Haggerty Rd., between E. Huron River Drive and Savage Road in Van Buren Township.

To find the shop, those interested need to push the buzzer at the front door of the school to be let in and then walk down and around the long school hallways to get to the shop.

There is no telephone line in the Gift Shop at Haggerty, but for information those interested may call (734) 699-8918.

Items that are reasonably priced to begin will be cut in price. This may include toys, matted and framed photos, therapeutic rice packs, kitchen towels, hand-made greeting cards, and many crocheted, knitted, and sewn items.

The seniors receive the money for their items that are sold and money they pay to rent the display shelves goes to help support the senior center, Hughes said.

She said the seniors usually price their hand-made items so other seniors can afford them.