Belleville Community Chorus to present ‘Home for the Holidays’

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the entire community is invited to enjoy the award-winning Belleville Community Chorus’ 17th-annual holiday concert titled “Home for the Holidays.”

The performance is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St. in Belleville.

Under the leadership of director Genevieve Welch, accompanied by Judith Weed, the concert will feature songs of the season.

As always, the concert is free, though donations supporting the chorus are invited, encouraged, and welcomed.

For more information on being part of the Belleville Community Chorus, contact Claudia Roullier at (734) 697-8235 or [email protected] .

The Belleville Community Chorus offers opportunities for performance of mixed-voice choral music in a variety of styles. The chorus strives to improve its musical quality through education and commitment to a rehearsal and performance schedule. The generosity of donors and sponsors supports its community activities including education, rehearsal, performance and entertainment. The Belleville Community Chorus is a 501(C)3 not-for-profit organization.