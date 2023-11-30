Middle lane of westbound I-94 to close through Saturday

Weather permitting, crews will close the middle lane of westbound I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads in Wayne County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, to begin installing delineators and complete pavement markings for the ongoing pilot project to develop a shared connected and automated vehicle (CAV) travel lane.

This work zone currently has one continuous lane closure expected to be in place through mid-December. The additional lane closure will be in place during off-peak hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Tuesday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 2.

Crews are installing flexible post delineators to separate commuter traffic from the left lane during testing phases of the pilot. The delineators will reduce impacts on commuter traffic during testing by eliminating the need to set up additional barrels and lane closures.

Additional information on the CAV pilot project can be found on the MDOT website.