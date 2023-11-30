Southfield A&T beats BHS football for District 1 title

The Belleville High School Varsity Boys’ football team had its winning streak broken in its last game of the year – Sunday night’s game for the Michigan High School Athletic Association District 1 State Title at Ford Field in Detroit.

Southfield Arts & Technology High School bested the BHS team with a score of 36-32 and Southfield celebrated its first championship in its school’s history.

Up until Sunday, BHS had won 38 straight games without a loss. Its last loss was Sept. 10, 2021. On Sunday, BHS was seeking its third-straight Michigan Division 1 Championship crown. The team posed for photographers holding the second-place trophy after the game.