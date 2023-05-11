Belleville City Council sets special meeting to decide on chief, manager

The Belleville City Council set a special session for 6:45 p.m., Thursday, May 11, to consider what to do about the transition for the City Manager and Chief of Police jobs.

Currently, David Robinson holds both those jobs, along with managing the Downtown Development Authority. Robinson has resigned to take over a City Manager for the City of Monroe. His contract with Belleville called for 30 days notice for a resignation.

The meeting will be held at City Hall and is open to the public.