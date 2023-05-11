Belleville Area Garden Club to host Plymouth Pollinators on May 15

The Belleville Area Garden Club will host the Plymouth Pollinators from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Belleville Area District Library. Non-members are invited to attend.

The Plymouth Pollinators is a non-profit organization, with a mission to increase pollinator habitat within the community through education, collaboration, and the use of native plants in local garden spaces.

The presentation will address the steady decline in the pollinator population and habitat, why pollinators are so important to the ecosystem, and why they need help.

They will also focus on the benefits of incorporating native plants into garden spaces, how to find native plants, and how eager gardeners can prepare their gardens for spring.