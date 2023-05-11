VBT Board, DDA consider $225,000 FUSUS program

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees and the VBT Downtown Development Authority held a joint workshop on May 2 to learn details of a FUSUS police program that would cost $225,000 over three years.

The FUSUS program was on the January agenda of the DDA because the township was asking for funding for the project, but it was removed from the agenda without consideration for more information.

At the May 2 joint meeting, it was stated the township board will be asked to approve a 30-day, no charge, proof of concept demonstation. FUSUS would provide and install five applications, a “floorplan integration” for designated locations, provide access to software and training of users, and integrate the department’s CAD into fususONE TM.

At the conclusion of the 30 days, and with written customer approval, full deployment will begin. Cost is $75,000 a year for three years. After that it can be extended at an annual cost not to exceed a 20% increase of subscription or hardware costs.

Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte said if it is approved, VBT would be the first organization in the state of Michigan to have the program. He said the VBT department stumbled into the system.

Deputy Chief Monte said this is not about watching screens to see what’s happening, but the software gives a quick access for investigating crimes afterward. It will augment school safety and officer safety.

He said to be a part of this, businesses have to allow police to access their cameras. He said police already have access to systems, but maybe the person working that day at the business doesn’t know how to access it.

“It’s really a great tool for investigating into a critical situation,” Monte said.

He said it’s a public-private collaboration and it’s not connecting data.

Monte said as soon as police possess data, it is FOIA-able, but access to their video is not FOIA-able. He referred to the Freedom of Information Act requests by the public.

He said it expedites the progress into the system.

Rick Butsko of FUSUS, a retired police chief of Grove City, Ohio, explained the system in detail and demonstrated its capabilities.

He said fususONE is new to Michigan, but it is not new. They already have 170 sites in the South, mainly Georgia and Florida. He said it is software that sits on top of a second patented device, FUSUS core. He said it is like the successful block watch of the 1980s.

Butsko said the FUSUS panic alert is app-based and allows the public to communicate directly to police. He showed a location in Minneapolis, live, and showed a map of all the cameras there.

If the person is registered, a police department can get all the information on them and communicate with them. They can share Ring doorbell cameras with police.

He showed a site in Salem Garden, GA, live, and the map they have of where all the cameras are in this recreation center. There is a line shown on the map where police need to go to get to a particular problem. They can show police a picture of the suspect so police detain the right person.

DDA member Vic DeLibera asked if they can go in by camera every time they need to, a blanket. Would it have changed what happened at Michigan State University, he asked.

Police Chief Jason Wright said it can be used in our own schools. There is a breakdown of floors. A panic button on a cellphone could be pushed by a teacher and it would activate the five closest cameras and give real-time information.

“We have to build a partnership,” Chief Wright said. “It’s not like Big Brother watching you. Nothing like that.”

“You’re not staring at monitors,” DeLibera said.

“Owners of the cameras retain control,” Butsko said.

“Could it be integrated into the body cameras?” asked Trustee Kevin Martin.

“No,” said Chief Wright. “The command officer could see it. We’re not going that far yet.”

“We designed this for Van Buren Township,” Butsko said. “What technology you want to put on the program – you decide.”

Chief Wright said police control the log ins and there are time stamps. He said it is not for personal use and badge numbers and names are used for every login. He said it is controlled by a policy.

Supervisor McNamara said they would use any camera they can get access to. He said if someone is robbing the Mobil on Haggerty, they could see it.

Chief Wright said there are 500 cameras they have now.

Clerk Leon Wright asked if they are adding 500 and Chief Wright said there will be no new cameras. They will use all existing cameras and put a box in the business.

DeLibera asked about the size of the box and Chief Wright said only the hardware is in that box and size varies.

Chief Wright said businesses have to collaborate and this is similar to the green-light program in Detroit, but more advanced.

“Have you had good response from the business community?” asked Trustee Frazier. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t?”

“We had to talk to you first and then roll it out,” Chief Wright said.

DDA member Joyce Rochowiak asked how easy it is to disconnect the box, and Chief Wright said it is a simplistic hookup and no different than any other device.

DDA chairman Craig Atchinson said as a business owner he needs the police protection. He said he’s talked to the chief. He asked if they’ve had townships or communities set up cameras and Butsko said, “Sure.”

Butsko said it is more expensive to send police out than to have virtual walking.

He said you can’t destroy crime, but you can put it somewhere else. He said he now is working with Gary, IN which has a tremendous problem with crime.

Atchinson said his business uses its cameras weekly and the more eyes he can get the better off everyone will be.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said the green dots on the maps he showed are cameras and if the high school gave permission, Butsko could tell them where they need cameras. This would give them a map of where to go, she said.

Clerk Wright said people wake up and know about crime in their neighborhood.

Butsko said they are hesitant to go into neighborhoods and have neighbors watching neighbors.

He said there is no fee to get registered for an information feed.

“We haven’t discussed the cellphone,” Supervisor McNamara prompted.

Butsko said if a person called 911 they would be able to livestream on the cellphone to fususOne and activate the closest cameras to that place. He then used his cellphone to communicate with the system and showed a picture of the VBT board table, live, on the large screen.

“This technology is changing safety,” he said.

Chief Wright said anyone who calls 911 could get a link from the dispatcher so police could see what is going on.

He said this is a three-year deal at a cost of $75,000 each year. This includes 17 boxes and access. Small boxes for four or five cameras is $200.

McNamara asked if they were going into London next and Butsko said they were.

“We’re ahead of London,” McNamara said. “I like that. If we approve it.”

Chief Wright said there is one other site that has this program in Michigan, on the other side of the state.

At the regular meeting of the township board that followed the work-study session, the board:

• Heard an update on construction of the $17 million community center and approved construction change orders, which are within the budget. They are on schedule for the Dec. 29, 2023 completion date;

• Approved a policy for post-construction stormwater runoff on township properties, as required annually by a federal permit;

• Approved a budget amendment to fund all four line items associated with the R.E.A.L. Summer Youth Program within the Community Services budget rather than the Supervisor’s budget. It is funded through a $50,000 grant from Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network;

• Approved the fireworks display permit by the Michigan Fireworks Club on July 1, with a rain date of July 2 from a barge near the Belleville Yacht Club. Trustee Bryon Kelley, who is a member of the fireworks club and taking part in the fireworks, abstained from voting on the entire consent agenda due to a possible conflict of interest;

• Approved selection of Davenport Brothers Construction to build the French Landing Kayak Launch at a total cost of $77,300. Davenport was the sole bidder. McNamara said the township is looking into having a kayak vending machine like the scooters in Detroit, where you put in a credit card and take the kayak out for a few hours;

• Approved Fishbeck Engineers to perform Design Engineering Services for the Denton Road Bridge and authorize funds to begin the initial stages of work. The total cost is $417,700 and this is to be paid by the county or an infrastructure grant. The township will authorize up to $100,000 until a written agreement with the county comes through to replace the verbal agreement on the funding. Work on the bridge is expected to begin in the 2024 season. McNamara said, “We’re the lead dogs. I don’t know what we’ll do about that gas line, but we’ll have lights and it will be higher”;

• Approved a proposal from O’Donnell Electric to bring the fire alarm system at township hall and the fire department up to current code standards at an allocation of about $50,500. They are working on the community center and this will bring everything together;

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to update the township’s Solid Waste Collection ordinance to authorize a single solid waste hauler. Also, trash containers cannot be put out more than 24 hours before scheduled pickup and cannot be left more than 24 hours after scheduled pickup; and

• Heard a report from Clerk Wright on that day’s Belleville High School Student Countil election that the township put on with the township’s voting equipment. Clerk Wright said he started doing this in 2012 and has continued since then, with a break for the pandemic. He said earlier that day, 596 students voted, 126 registered to vote in regular elections, and 52 volunteered to work on upcoming elections. He said this teaches the students to vote. He said he is hopeful about putting together an ambassador program to try to get youth more involved. He said the township has adults who don’t really know what they’re doing on election day. Trustee Martin said Clerk Wright has downplayed what happened that day. He said he was there and the students did everything. “I saw it in action and they do an excellent job without help,” he said.