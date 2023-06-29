Rawsonville Road closed for month-long ditch project south of Willis

Starting June 20 the Washtenaw County Road Commission began a drain improvement project with the ditches along Rawsonville Road between Talladay and Willis.

The closure on Rawsonville Road is south of Willis Road to just south of Rawsonville Woods mobile home park.

The project is slated to take approximately one month, resulting in periods of alternating lane closures resulting in delays to other periods of outright road closure to all through traffic.

Alternative routes are required, and Washtenaw has marked its primary detour route in the link below.

Sumpter Township Police advise that during times of outright closures to “thru traffic,” which are vehicles that do not reside or have a specific purpose for traveling to a location within the closed zone, violators risk being cited. The penalty is three points and a $180 fine.

Below is the link to the advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission:

https://www.wcroads.org/road-closure-with-detour-rawsonville-rd-augusta-twp/

Those with questions may contact Scott Miller, project manager, at (734) 222-6818, or via email at [email protected] .