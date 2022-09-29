Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra to open season at Lincoln HS

Maestro Adam Riccinto and the Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra announce that gifted young conductor Harris Andersen will join the orchestra as Assistant Conductor for the 2022-23 season. The orchestra is proud of this initiative to support emerging talent as it marks 24 years as Ypsilanti’s community orchestra this year.

“The Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra is so looking forward to welcoming Harris Andersen to the podium this season,” said Music Director Adam C. Riccinto. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the orchestra to work together with an exceptional up-and-coming conductor, and also contribute to the professional development of a fine emerging young artist.” An accomplished violinist and pianist, he will also join the orchestra this year as a member of the violin section.

Andersen will lead the orchestra in selected works during the 2022-23 season, beginning with Richard Wagner’s Kaisermarsch at the opening concert on Oct. 9. The season opener will also include Maestro Riccinto conducting William Grant Still’s Second Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, with special guest artist Eliot Heaton as soloist.

The orchestra will perform on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln High School’s Performing Arts Center, 7425 Willis Rd, Ypsilanti, MI, 48197. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for students/seniors/children, and $30/ per family, and can be purchased at the door or online at A2Tix.com.