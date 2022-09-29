Magazine names Eloise Asylum as one of scariest places in USA

Eloise Asylum in Westland was named by Hauntworld Magazine as the fifth scariest place in America in 2022. It opens on Sept. 17 for tours.

The massive building is a towering five-stories of brick and glass and is home to two of Americas most terrifying, cutting-edge haunted attractions. Guests will quickly find themselves overwhelmed by the army of monsters and killers they will face inside as they navigate the grotesque asylum.

The magazine selected Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, PA, as the top place to visit of the Top-13 Haunts in America. See www.hauntworld.com .