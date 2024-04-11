WB I-94 lane closures start April 9 from Haggerty to Belleville

Beginning April 9, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will make pavement repairs on westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads.

According to a MDOT press release, crews will close the outside lane of westbound I-94 April 9-12, weather permitting. During this time, pavement repairs will be completed on the connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV)-equipped lane.

Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, through noon Sunday, April 14, crews will perform concrete pavement repairs on the middle and right lanes of westbound I-94. During this work, westbound I-94 will be reduced to one lane between Haggerty and Belleville roads.

Access to the Belleville Rest Area will remain open. The Belleville Road exit and entrance ramps also will remain open. Work will be staggered to ensure traffic is maintained with at least one lane open, the press release said.