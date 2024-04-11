Governor Whitmer reappoints Eric Doeh to state mental council

On April 2, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the reappointment of Eric Doeh of Van Buren Township to the Mental Health Diversion Council.

Doeh is the president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. Additionally, he is an adjunct professor for the University of Detroit Mercy Law School and previously served as the deputy chief assistant of the drug task force for the US attorney’s office.

Doeh received his Bachelor of Arts in political science and English from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Doeh is reappointed to represent medicaid pre-paid inpatient health plans for a term commencing April 2, 2024, and expiring Jan. 30, 2028.

The Mental Health Diversion Council is an advisory body to the Governor within the Department of Health and Human Services charged to advise and assist in the implementation of a diversion action plan and provide recommendations for statutory, contractual, or procedural changes to improve diversion.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.