Wayne County Medical Examiner reports death at library was a suicide

Belleville Acting Police Chief Kris Faull said Friday that the police department received a report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner that determined the death at the Belleville Area District Library on April 21 was a suicide.

Chief Faull said the report also said the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck and the fall from the building.

At about 5:50 p.m., Belleville police and fire were dispatched to the library at 167 Fourth St. on the report of a male down next to the library in a gated area below the second-floor balcony.

Upon arrival, a Belleville fire fighter and police officer found a 41-year-old male, unconscious, and bleeding. Huron Valley Ambulance responded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A library video showed the male was in the library several hours before this incident and preliminary evidence indicated he had injuries consistent with a fall or jumping from the second-story balcony of the library.

The male later was identified as Kyle Matthew Taylor, a 42-year-old man who was a resident of Van Buren Township.