Parent tells school board how her daughter’s phone was hacked

Racquel Bean, mother of an eighth grader at McBride Middle School, said she has called the FBI twice, the Department of Education and now she wanted to tell the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education about what happened to her daughter. This was at the May 30 board meeting.

Bean said an individual accessed her daughter’s account and School Supt. Pete Kudlak refused her access to talk to the school domain administrator.

On Jan. 9, after winter break, she found someone had her daughter’s password.

The mother said the school wouldn’t help her, but she worked on her own and found the IP and geographic address and she knows who hacked into her daughter’s information.

“I have undeniable proof,” she said, asking the school board members if they wanted the address?

Board president Amy Pearce said it’s not for this board to look at this.

“My daughter’s privacy and safety were compromised,” Bean said.

“I’m not giving you any more information,” she said to the board, noting she will call every television channel.

President Pearce showed concern and Bean said she will email something to her.

Bean said her daughter had the same password from second grade and didn’t know you should change it, but now the password is changed.

She said she will be sending more information to the FBI.

Also at its May 30 meeting, the school board:

• Approved the Concrete Replacement project in the amount of $1,147,009, which includes a contract amount of $531,649 for Royal Cement Corp. and $465,750 for Davenport Brothers Construction, along with a project contingency of $149,610. The majority of the work is at Savage and Tyler schools where 90% of the concrete walkways will be replaced. Edgemont and Rawsonville are getting selective concrete replacement in areas of concern;

• Watched the Kiwanis Club give its Staff Member of the Year award and a check to Cyndi Davis, who is retiring from a 19-year career as special education teacher at Belleville High School;

• Witnessed the Van Buren Education Foundation present a check for $21,000, which represents $3,000 to each school, plus checks to brand-new teachers in the elementary schools and the Early Childhood Center. VBEF representative Alicia Pitt said the group usually gives $500 each to individual teachers for specific projects, but this year it is giving the money to schools for projects; and

• Heard building presentations from the principals and teachers at Tyler Elementary, the Early Childhood Center, and McBride Middle School.