VBT planners allow 8-foot fence at Our Next Energy site

After an hour of discussion at its May 24 meeting, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission, meeting with a bare quorum, approved amended preliminary and final site plans for phase one of a lithium-ion phosphate battery manufacturing facility for battery cells and energy storage applications.

This included permission for an eight-foot fence around the a new outside storage area for one large permanent chiller, two smaller temporary chillers, and one solid recovery system. The maximum height for a fence under ordinance is six feet unless the planners extend that to eight feet.

The applicant was Kirco Manix Construction LLC for a site on the Ashley Crossroads North Distribution Center at 42060 Ecorse Rd. just west of Haggerty Road, which is leasing its building to Our Next Energy (ONE).

Phase one of the project includes construction of a 37,800-square-foot office facility, a 29,240-square-foot manufacturing space and a 11,830-square-foot shipping and receiving area within an existing 659,546-square-foot building, along with related accessory outdoor industrial storage, landscaping and access alterations on the east end of the building.

Planning consultant Vidya Krishnan of McKenna Associates said since 2019 acceleration and deceleration lanes have been added on Ecorse for the Ashley Crossroads project. She said it was planned for a warehouse, but now as a manufacturing facility there will be fewer trucks. She said a new traffic impact study is coming for future phases but won’t be needed for phase one.

She explained the changes that have been made to the plans to accommodate the new use, including seven EV parking spaces. They will add one handicapped space for EV charging. Krishnan said the EV units are eight feet tall, 1.5 foot wide, and are “sleek.”

She said the MNP storage tank is 14.82 feet high and they asked for a 14-foot fence to protect the residents from seeing what’s inside. The new outside enclosure is designed to look like part of the building.

Shazad Butt, COO of Our Next Energy (ONE) said in manufacturing their EV batteries, they will be using materials not from overseas. He said they are the only independent battery facility in North America today. He said the prototype they will be manufacturing in the building will drive the industry.

Commissioner Jackson Pahle, the newest member of the planning commission, asked about his general timeline for phase one.

Butt said they plan to complete phase one this year, another line up by the end of next year and yet another line by the end of 2024. Between now and 2026 they will be fully built up, he said.

Commission Pahle asked if there is another use for these batteries besides automotive.

Butt replied, “Oh, yes!” He said they are planning a 20-foot container with 420 megawatt hours for a project in West Virginia, where they will serve an entire community.

“We’re ahead of everyone else in North America,” he said. “Many other projects are presenting themselves.”

Commissioner Jeff Jahr said the commission can grant the exception up to eight feet on the fence, but for anything higher they will have to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

“Whatever you require, that’s what we would do,” Butt said.

It was pointed out that the tops of the tanks would be visible with a fence shorter than 14 feet.

Jahr said this is a prototype facility and what he is interested in is the future plans for the north side. “It’s really big,” he said of the plan for the outside storage area there.

“I like process piping and manufacturing and an eight-foot fence is good for me. It does not need to be 14 feet,” Jahr said.

Commissioner Bernie Grant asked about the vertical size of the north side equipment and he was told it is 30 feet.

“I appreciate you giving thought to Van Buren Township aesthetics,” said Commissioner Grant. “It will be seen from Haggerty Road. It’s an easy one for the ZBA to attack. I’m in favor of 14 feet.”

Consultant Krishnan said it is 600 to 650 feet to Haggerty Road and 500 feet to the residents there. She said the spruce trees on the berms grow together and go 30 to 40 feet high. They were eight feet high at planting.

Grant asked about the solvent in the container.

Butt said the EPA oversees that and it doesn’t kill fish, but they don’t want it in the ground water. The NMP is mixed in with slurry when they cast their electrodes. The hazardous waste is collected by a contractor for disposal.

Dave Andersen, EH&S manager for plant operations, said this is stormwater preventative by the rules. A spill there is not going anywhere. There are regulations for storm water and air, he said.

Grant suggested a big rain might come and Andersen said it would have to be a 1,000-year storm. Grant said Haggerty is in a major state of disrepair.

Dan Power, the township’s director of planning and economic development, said Wayne County have let bids on the road project and the township is sifting through them. He said it’s an imminent project that hopefully will begin this year.

Juriga said as far as the wall, it can go eight feet or they can seek a variance from the BZA.

Krishnan said if the BZA said no, they will have to go with the eight feet.

Commissioner Pahle said he didn’t want to slow them down and Commission chairman Brian Cullin said the commission will try to help them along the way.

Director Power said the applicant provided a link to information on the lithium-ion battery: https://one.ai/safety .

Jahr made the motion to grant the approvals sought, with an eight-foot fence (or higher if the BZA approves) and one additional handicapped parking space for EV fueling, along with other stipulations. Pahle seconded and the motion was approved unanimously.

The commission also directed the staff to work on a modification to the township’s child-care ordinance, since there is urgent need for more day care in Michigan and there have been state policy changes to promote more day care.

Present at the meeting were Cullin, Jahr, Grant, and Pahle. Absent were Treasurer Sharry Budd and Commissioner Medina Atchinson. One seat is vacant.