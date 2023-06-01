Officer Gino Criscenti is Sumpter Township’s Officer of the Year

Officer Gino Criscenti is the 2022 Officer of the Year for the Sumpter Township Police Department.

At the regular township board meeting on May 23, Public Safety Director/Police Chief announced the awards for 2022, saving the Officer of the Year for last.

He said the Officer of the Year selection is based on the member’s significant contribution to the mission of the Sumpter Township Police Department.

The award is recognized with a certificate, a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform shirt, the officer’s name on the “Officer of the Year” perpetual plaque in the police department lobby, and a desktop award.

Officer Criscenti’s performance in 2022 embodies what is expected from officers of the Sumpter Township Police Department, Chief Luke said. Every day he comes to work to further this department’s mission and goals. He is highly motivated, always putting in a solid day’s work.

His quality of work is excellent, and often complimented by prosecuting attorneys. He led the department in arrests for the year, with cases ranging from traffic offenses, drunk and drugged drivers, domestic assaults, a stabbing, and weapons offenses, including recovering a stolen gun during a traffic stop and arresting a felon possessing a handgun.

In addition to the traditional police work, Officer Criscenti showed his commitment to the community as part of the Community Outreach program and events such as Shop With a Hero. In his first full year with this Department, he has already proven himself a valuable asset to Sumpter Township, Luke said.

Life Saving Award

This awards is given to department members credited with actively saving a human life. The award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

• Officer Sean Hudson – On Jan. 10, 2022, Officer Hudson responded to a 31-year-old female who was unresponsive due to a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival, Officer Hudson found the female not breathing and performed life-saving measures until the fire department and Huron Valley Ambulance arrived. The female was resuscitated and transported for further care.

• Sgt. Brian Steffani and Officer Jesiah Rodriguez – On Jan. 30, 2022, Sergeant Steffani and Officer Rodriguez responded to a 51-year-old male who had suffered a medical emergency in his sleep and had stopped breathing. Upon arrival, officers found the male unresponsive, not breathing, with no pulse. Sgt Steffani and Officer Rodriguez performed CPR until HVA units arrived. Officers continued to assist the HVA medics. A pulse was eventually regained, and the male was transported for further care.

• Officer (now Sgt.) Bart Devos – On April 12, 2022, Officer Devos responded to a local business for a 23-year-old male who had possibly overdosed. Officer Devos located the male unresponsive and not breathing and performed life-saving measures until FD and HVA arrived. Subsequent doses of Narcan were administered, and the male was resuscitated and transported for further care.

Academic Achievement

This award is presented to a department member who advances his or her educational level. The award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

• Sgt. Beth Egerer – In 2022, Sgt. Egerer completed her degree program, earning her bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights University.

Patrol Productivity

Awarded in recognition of the most productive road patrol member for the given year. This award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

• Ofc Gino Criscenti — During 2022, Officer Criscenti outperformed his peers in just about every measurable category, including leading the department in the number of traffic stops conducted, reports written, and arrests made. Additionally, his arrests were of high quality for various misdemeanor and felony offenses.

Chief’s Recognition

The Chief of Police may present this award to a member of the police department for any reason deemed worthy of recognition. The award is recognized with a certificate.

• Officers Gino Criscenti and Jesiah Rodriguez – During a traffic stop on Aug. 9, 2022, officers determined the driver was suspended. When officers approached to effect the arrest for the traffic offense, the driver briefly hesitated before complying. After the driver was secured, it was discovered that a handgun was illegally carried in the vehicle’s center console and that the driver was a felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.

• Sgt. Brian Steffani – On Sept. 23, 2022, officers were investigating a domestic assault that had just occurred, during which the suspect fled while possibly armed with a handgun. Sgt. Steffani searched the area, and upon contacting the suspect and observing indicators that he was armed, Sgt. Steffani confronted him and placed him under arrest. Despite the suspect not complying, Sgt. Steffani was able to arrest without injury to the suspect and recovered the handgun.

• Officer Gino Criscenti – During a traffic stop on Dec. 22, 2022, Officer Criscenti took the driver into custody for a traffic arrest. During further investigation, Officer Criscenti located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, which had been reported stolen in 2014.

Chief Luke concluded with, “We thank the above award recipients, along with each and every other department member, for a job well done in 2022. Thank you for your continued dedication and service to the community!”