VBT announces Iron Belle Trail Section B ribbon cutting on Oct. 9

Van Buren Township is pleased to announce the completion of Section B of the Van Buren Township segment of the Iron Belle Trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at Van Buren Park, 50901 S. I-94 Service Dr.

Upon completion, the Iron Belle Trail will run all the way from Belle Isle to Ironwood, MI in the Upper Peninsula, running through hundreds of municipalities and crossing into 48 different Michigan counties. A portion of this recreational trail runs through Van Buren Township from the Lower Huron Metro Park Trail to the B2B Trail near Grove Road in Ypsilanti Township.

Section B of Van Buren Township’s segment of the Iron Belle Trail runs from

Rawsonville Road along S. I-94 Service Drive and through Van Buren Park.

“The Township has gained momentum on constructing the Iron Belle Trail within our community over the past few years, and we are proud that our gap is steadily, but consistently growing smaller,” said Elizabeth Renaud, director of community services.

“This project would not have been possible without the generous donations from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and DTE Foundation, in addition to the invaluable partnerships with the Michigan Trails Fund and Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative,” Renaud said.

“The DTE Foundation believes that a healthy environment is an essential ingredient for thriving communities,” said Rodney Cole, DTE Foundation president.

“Michigan offers a variety of trails and greenspaces that connect us to the natural beauty around us, and the Iron Belle Trail is a perfect example of this local luxury,” said Cole.

“We’re committed to preserving, protecting and improving Michigan’s treasured natural habitats and species, and this support builds on the 100+ year partnership between DTE and Van Buren Township, which has created countless, invaluable recreational opportunities for

local residents and visitors.”

The township invites the public and sponsors of the project to come out and celebrate this addition to the statewide trail.