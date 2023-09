The Sumpter Township Fall Vendors Market and Bake Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, at the Sumpter Community Center, 25301 Sumpter Rd.

Table rental is $10 per table. For rentals contact Maryann Watson at the Sumpterr Senior Center, (734) 461-9373.