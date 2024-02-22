Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles (Chip) Bazzy retires after 34 years of service

Lt. Charles (Chip) Bazzy retired from the Van Buren Township Police Department on Feb. 16 after 34 years of service. Police officers from his department, plus those from other local departments, a friend in the Drug Enforcement Agency, elected officials, family, and friends gathered for a sendoff at the police department and township hall.

Ret.-Lt. Bazzy’s family present included his parents Charles and Karen Bazzy, his wife Jennifer, and their children Charles T. and William. After lots of speeches and awards, the celebration ended with a meal.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said Lt. Bazzy wanted to retire a year ago, but he asked him to stay on one year longer, and he did.