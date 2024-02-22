Van Buren Township Clerk sends virtual ‘I voted’ stickers to absentee voters who sent in ballots

Van Buren Township Clerk Leon Wright sent an email picture of himself with a virtual “I voted” sticker to absentee voters who voted in the Feb. 27 election with this message: “We received your absentee ballot. Thanks for voting. Here’s your digital ‘I voted’ sticker.”

He said the township often gets a lot of people calling to ask whether the township received their ballots.

“So, I thought, well, maybe I could email them with an ‘I voted’ sticker in my hand that would make them feel more secure about their ballot, knowing I have received it,” he said.