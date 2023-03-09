Two morgue attendants set for probable cause conference

Two Wayne County morgue attendants, who are charged with robbing a Huron Township mobile home after they had been there to remove a body, have had their probable cause conference reset from March 1 to March 22 at 34th District Court.

The two, Carnell Lamont Franklin-Smith, 34, and Benjamin Ulysses Pearce, both of Detroit had been shown on multiple Detroit television newcasts and the story was told of how they had robbed a dead person.

They are charged with home invasion-first degree and felony firearm on Feb. 15. They were arraigned Feb. 17 while in custody in Huron Township.

34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley set personal bond of $10,000 each. The probable cause conference had been set for March 1 and later adjourned to March 22.

Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins said on Channel 2 that he doubts this is the first time they have done this crime and he is certain there are other victims.