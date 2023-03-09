Basement fire at The Waverly apts. evacuates three floors, no injuries

At about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, a fire was reported in the basement of The Waverly apartments in Building #11, across Denton Road from the Diamondback.

Van Buren Township Fire Chief Dave McInally said police were on the scene when the fire department arrived and had already started evacuating residents through two exits and also, with the help of a resident, a ladder was used for evacutation.

He said there were 12 apartments on the three floors evacuated and the smoke was heavy.

Ypsilanti Township Fire Department automatically comes for mutual aid, he said, but he also called Belleville, Romulus, and Canton to help.

He said the smoke was from the storage area in the basement that residents have access to, but there were no combustible materials.

Chief McInally said Deputy Chief Andy Lenahan, who is a fire marshal, was investigating the source of the fire. Huron Valley Ambulance was on standby but there were no injuries reported.

He said although there was smoke, no one was displaced. He said there was water in the basement, but ServPro cleaning service was on the scene when when fire department left.